Amazon Luna lands a spot in Gaming Hub on Samsung smart TVs

Samsung has been partnering with the biggest players in cloud-based gaming, adding support for game streaming in the new Samsung Gaming Hub. Joining that list today is Amazon Luna, one of the newest game streaming services on the block.

Amazon Luna came out of beta testing back in March, launching the service with several different gaming channels, ready to cater to every gamer. Amazon’s bread and butter comprises of three channels: the Luna+ Channel, Retro Channel, and Family Channel. Each has its own category of games, with Luna+ being the highest tier. If you happen to already be an Amazon Prime member, as most are, you also get access to the Prime Channel, which is regularly updated with some pretty popular titles.

Announced today, Amazon Luna and Samsung are partnering up to bring all of the services gaming channels to the new Gaming Hub, an app on Samsung’s latest smart TVs and monitors that brings all of your favorite services into one spot. The benefit here is that it negates the need to download a separate app for Amazon Luna, giving players a spot to just jump in and play.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub only launched a little over a month ago, bringing big names like Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox, and Stadia. When announced, this was a huge step for cloud gaming, as it brings even more people closer to these services. With the addition of Amazon Luna, that’s just one more big name bringing even more options to users.

Like most streaming services, Amazon Luna offers more than a few ways to play. After all, that is the draw to a cloud-based gaming service. Players can hop in on a PC, Mac, Android device, iOS device, and even a Chromebook. That being said, prior to the partnership with Samsung, the only way to play on a TV was through Amazon’s Fire Stick.

Now, players need nothing but the bare essentials to hop into a game. Just power up a Samsung TV with the Gaming Hub and connect your Amazon Luna controller. Possibly the best part about the Gaming Hub is the ability to easily switch from playing on one service to the next. Once you’re done playing a game from Amazon Luna, switch over in the Gaming Hub to Xbox Game Pass, where you can find even more titles available at your fingertips. To get started, simply link your Amazon Luna account to the Gaming Hub and you’re good to go!

According to Samsung, over 1,000 games are available to play in the Gaming Hub as of today. This is a huge step not only for Amazon Luna but also for Samsung. We’re looking forward to seeing more and more companies adopt cloud gaming as the subcategory gets more competitive.

