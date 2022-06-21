You can now buy the first wireless Android Auto adapter, AAWireless, directly for $89

Ben Schoon

- Jun. 21st 2022 7:47 am PT

aawireless android auto adapter
0

If you’ve ever wanted to use Android Auto in its wireless form, an adapter to do so has probably come on your radar. Now, after almost two years in the works, the first wireless Android Auto adapter, AAWireless, can finally be purchased directly.

Where to buy AAWireless

Since the launch of its finalized product in 2021, AAWireless has only been available through Indiegogo. That’s as a result of the chip shortage and various other roadblocks, as well as just keeping up with demand for the product.

But as of this week, AAWireless can be purchased directly from the company’s website.

In the US, you can purchase the wireless Android Auto adapter for $89.90, and it will ship for free within one to five days, depending on your location. In the EU, the online shop for AAWireless will be available soon, as the company works to comply with local requirements and regulations.

As for the Indiegogo campaign, it will remain open for the time being. Interested customers can still purchase through the crowdfunding site, with shipments going out once per week – you’ll probably get your order sooner if you purchase through the web store directly.

Is AAWireless the best Android Auto adapter?

What is AAWireless? As mentioned, it’s an Android Auto adapter that enables your vehicle to use a wireless version of Android Auto. It won’t add Android Auto to a car that doesn’t already have it, but it makes the feature more convenient to those who already have it.

Earlier this year, we published a full review of AAWireless, and we were pretty pleased with it after a few months of use. The product is generally ready to go out of the box, but it offers some settings you can tweak afterward for better compatibility, and gets regular software updates, too. That’s one advantage it has over the Motorola MA1, which has no way to receive firmware updates to fix issues.

You can compare all major wireless Android Auto adapters here, and check out our continued Android Auto coverage below.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.
Android Auto Wireless

Android Auto Wireless
AAWireless

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones