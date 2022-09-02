ChromeOS game controls let you play touch-only Android apps with keyboard/mouse

Abner Li

- Sep. 2nd 2022 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

In announcing Steam support earlier this year, Google also said Chromebooks were getting a “games overlay” for Android titles to make them playable with keyboard and mouse. ChromeOS 105 introduces an early Alpha of these game controls.

ChromeOS game controls translate key presses into simulated touch events like tap actions and touch-and-drag.

End users will see on-screen buttons and virtual joysticks, as well as a rounded square button that has a controller icon on the right edge of the screen. Tapping opens the settings menu for “Game controls” with an on/off switch and ability to edit key mappings, as well as disable that overlay.    

Google is testing game controls in Alpha with ChromeOS 105 for the following Android titles (across four interaction categories) from the Play Store:

Joystick Games Single Button Games Multi-button Games Swipe Games
Archero Geometry Dash Lite Hill Climb Racing 2048 (Androbaby)
AXES.io Stack Ball – Crash Platforms Ninja Arashi 2 2048 Original
Heroics Epic Legend of Archero Fire Balls 3D Ninja Arashi 2048 (Solebon LLC)
Wizard Legend: Fighting Master Stack Smash Ninja warrior: legend of adventure games 2048 Number puzzle game
Pixel Blade R – Revolution Drop Stack Ball – Fall Helix Blast Crash 3D Power Hover 2048 (S2Apps)
Zombero: Archero Hero Shooter Helix Smash Grimvalor
Archer Hunter – Offline Action Adventure Game Stack Crush Ball
Mr. Autofire Crush Stack Ball Blast
Stack Fall
Helix Stack Jump: Smash Ball
Tap Titans 2
  • ChromeOS game controls
  • ChromeOS game controls
  • ChromeOS game controls

To use, your ChromeOS computer “must be connected to both a keyboard and an input pointer device (such as a mouse or touchpad).” At the moment, the controls are just intended for active gameplay, and a mouse is needed for menu navigations and in-game dialogs. Meanwhile, Google notes that it “doesn’t address existing strange behavior some games have in certain window sizes or when resizing.”

This is all aimed at making otherwise “touchscreen-only” games playable on all devices. After all, the “majority of ChromeOS users interact with apps using a mouse and keyboard, but many apps from Google Play are only designed with touch interactions in mind.” Ideally, Google wants all developers to implement keyboard support, but game controls offer a stopgap.

Looking ahead, Google plans to introduce:

  • Editor to make adding game controls support possible for any game from Google Play that your Chromebook runs
  • Mouse and gamepad support
  • More types of touch interactions

More on ChromeOS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

ChromeOS

ChromeOS
Chrome 105

Chrome 105

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com