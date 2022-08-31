Lenovo announces IdeaPad 5i Chromebook with 16-inch 120Hz display

Lenovo is kicking off IFA 2022 and its holiday lineup with the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, as well as a ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise.

The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook is Lenovo’s first ChromeOS device with a 16-inch screen (16:10 aspect ratio, LCD). The highest-end display comes in at 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 350 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB. It’s also available in FHD, 300 nits, 45% NTSC, and 60 Hz.

Given the size, there’s a full numpad with 1.5mm key travel and large trackpad. It’s powered by either a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U or Pentium 8505, 4/8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It also offers a 180 degree hinge, 1080p camera with privacy shutter, dual 2W stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Ports include 2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, a MicroSD card reader, a headphone jack, and a Kensington Nano slot. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook starts at €549 ($550~) with September EMEA availability. US details will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Lenovo also announced the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise. This 1L chassis is mountable to the back of monitors, walls, or mobile cart setups. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, up to 2 DDR4 SODIMM 3200MHz, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Front ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen2, DP 1.4), 1x Audio Combo

Rear ports: 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x Flex IO (DP/HDMI), 1x LAN (1G)

Pricing starts at $323 with expected availability in February 2023.

