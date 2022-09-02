Huawei’s latest MatePad tablets come w/ Snapdragon 870, 120Hz displays, run HarmonyOS

Huawei has launched a number of products at IFA 2022 that were first seen in China a few months ago in more markets. The most prominent of Huawei’s new launches are the MatePad Pro 11 and MatePad Pro 12.6.

While the company is still suffering from a lack of access to Google Mobile Services – which hinders sales in Western markets – hardware releases are certainly not lacking in volume. The MatePad Pro lineup now has two new devices in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display variants.

Both tablets include 120Hz OLED displays, with minimal bezels and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The upper mid-range processor is paired with 8/12GB RAM and comes with 128/256GB onboard storage as standard. Battery sizes are 8,300mAh and 10,050mAh respectively.

Sadly, while the hardware appears to be solid for a tablet of this size, it is hard to recommend unless you are happy to live with workarounds or rely upon Huawei’s AppGallery for all of your content needs. That said, there are methods to sideload many of your favorite Google apps and selected third-party applications. Most will work without a hitch and while some apps are still notable absentees from AppGallery, the situation has improved remarkably over the past 18 months.

HarmonyOS comes pre-installed on the 2022 MatePad series, and although marketed by Huawei as an alternative to Android, it is very similar at its core. While Huawei has grand plans for platform integration, the core experience is fairly familiar to those with Android experience. Pricing has not yet been officially confirmed but we expect it to be in or around the previous asking price somewhere in the region of £650/€650. Availability is also set to be made public in the coming weeks.

Alongside refreshed Huawei MatePad devices, the Chinese OEM also launched the Nova 10 and Nova 10 Pro for the first time outside of their native markets. The device duo includes 120Hz displays, 50MP, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro plus 60MP selfie cameras, 4G-only Snapdragon 778G processors, 4,500mAh batteries, and 8/256GB variants in silver and glossy black colorways.

