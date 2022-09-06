Resident Evil Village’s streaming demo built on Stadia tech will shut down this week

Resident Evil Village for Google Stadia
Capcom became one of the first customers for Google’s “Immersive Stream for Games,” a white-label version of the same tech that powers Stadia, by debuting a streaming demo for Resident Evil Village. Now, though, that demo is shutting down.

Immersive Stream for Games is an offshoot of the technology that made Google Stadia possible, with the product available to companies to produce demos, free experiences, and more built on the same cloud-gaming technology that games available on Google Stadia use. AT&T is another company that uses Immersive Stream, currently offering the game Control to its customers as a freebie.

In June 2022, Capcom released its free demo of Resident Evil Village, giving players a shot to stream a portion of the game completely free of charge, no accounts needed. When playing the demo, there’s no obvious sign that Stadia is behind the experience, which is the goal of Immersive Stream.

On September 8, though, this demo will be shut down. A message on the demo’s website as well as a tweet from Capcom’s official account confirm that the demo will be closed on September 8 at 5pm PST.

There’s no indication as to why this demo is shutting down now, but players can still try it out for the next couple of days.

Notably, though, Google Stadia itself still has a demo of Resident Evil Village available, and there’s nothing indicating this demo will be closed on the same date. The full game is also available for purchase for $39.99 on the Stadia Store.

