Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach adds ‘Crowd Choice’ audience feedback on Stadia

After debuting on Stadia earlier this year, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is adding support for a Stadia-exclusive feature, Crowd Choice.

Available in the latest update which is live for all users now, Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) Security Breach has added support for Crowd Choice. This Stadia-exclusive feature first debuted in 2020 alongside games like Outcasters. The idea behind the feature is to allow streamers to interact with their audience to decide what happens next in the game. It was integrated with Stadia’s direct-to-YouTube streaming.

Now, FNAF is adding support for Crowd Choice. With the feature enabled, streamers will be able to poll their audience on which route they should take in the game, as pictured below.

Streamers can now give their audience the power to choose which route the streamer should take! Loading Dock or Prize Counter? Monty or Chica? Staying or leaving the Pizzaplex?

Alongside Crowd Choice, Five Nights at Freddy’s on Stadia is also adding support for Player Stats. Statistics from the game will now show up in your Stadia profile to keep track for yourself or share with your friends.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is available on Stadia for $39.99, and is also available as a part of Stadia Pro for free.

