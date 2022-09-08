Google marks the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with muted homepage

Damien Wilde

Sep. 8th 2022

To mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Google has paid tribute with a gray version of the normally colorful company logo.

While condolences have poured in from all over the world for the longest-reigning monarch in British history, Google has decided to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a subtle manner. This change has come as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai posted his own condolences to Her Majesty on Twitter.

Likely speaking on behalf of Google, Pichai offered “condolences to the people of the UK” and those “around the world” at the announcement of the passing of the British head of state.

This is not the first time such a modest tribute has been paid, as the traditional colorful Google homepage logo has been tuned to grayscale on several occasions in the past. Memorial Day has been the traditional time for such a tribute, but this also included more visual elements including long-headed poppies. There are no such animated elements or other changes to mark this sad news.

Google homepage Queen Elizabeth II

Across devices, including on the Discover feed viewable on selected Android smartphones, the Google logo is now completely grayed out. We suspect that a bigger tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will likely arrive in traditional Google Doodle form very soon given the global reach of this news.

It’s unclear how long this change will last, but it will certainly be a temporary change in most regions. However, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that this tribute to Queen Elizabeth is extended in the United Kingdom.

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google.

