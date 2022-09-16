‘Intel Processor’ name replacing Pentium and Celeron brands, expect in 2023 Chromebooks

While there are more and more premium Chrome OS devices, the category very much excels at the cheaper end of the market. When buying those Chromebooks next year, you might notice that it will be running an “Intel Processor” instead of Pentium or Celeron.

Intel announced this morning that it’s getting rid of the very old Pentium (first release in 1993) and Celeron (1998) brands. It’s being replaced by “Intel Processor,” with the company noting how that will “serve as the brand name for multiple processor families.”

This change is set to occur “in the 2023 notebook product stack.” Intel says this is meant to “simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs,” as well as “enhance Intel customer communication on each product’s value proposition, while simplifying the purchasing experience for customers.”

The move makes sense, but is rather generic, especially in the context of the company’s other brands: Core, Evo, and vPro. However, that’s the point of this change.

Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs. -Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms

Many Chromebooks this year have been announced with Pentium (Silver or Gold) and Celeron processors to complement higher-end Intel Core (often i3) models:

It comes as Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon 7c appears in more and more Chromebooks.

