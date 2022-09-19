Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22+ sees $200 discount alongside Galaxy Buds 2 at $106

All of today’s best deals are centered around Samsung’s Galaxy S22+ at $200 off and the companion Galaxy Buds 2 marked down to $106. Also, go check out all the Philips Hue gear on sale from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $200 off Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Galaxy S22+

Amazon is now offering another chance to score the new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G smartphones at the second-best prices to date. Right now starting from $800 for the 128GB model in several styles, this discount amounts to $200 in savings from the more regular $1,000 price tag that you’d pay. The elevated 256GB capacity is also on sale and sitting at $850 from its $1,050 price tag, also matching the second-best discount to date.

Delivering more of a midrange experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC for $106

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $106 in white. Normally fetching $150, other styles sell for $130 right now with today’s offer, marking the third-best Amazon price of the year. This is $4 under our previous mention and the best discount in over a month.

If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancellation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear

Amazon is launching a new extra 15% off Philips Hue smart home lighting sale today across an assortment of smart bulbs and stand-alone lamps. A particular highlight among all the offers makes this a rare chance to save on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Filament bulbs. These start from $34 and come in a variety of form factors, from your typical A19 socket to globe designs perfect for hanging lamps and more. You’d regularly pay $40 or more, but today’s offers deliver the lowest prices since back at the start of the year and rare chances to save all-around.

The whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrives with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit, thanks to the Hue hub.

