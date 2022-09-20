Stadia rolling out emoji reactions for its ‘Explore’ social feed

Google Stadia is picking up a new feature for its “Explore” social feed, as posts will now allow for emoji reactions.

As a part of its bi-weekly “This Week on Stadia” roundup, Google confirmed October’s Stadia Pro lineup, a few new games incoming, and officially announced support for 1440p which started rolling out last week. On top of all of that, too, the company also announced a new feature for Stadia.

The “Explore” tab in the Stadia app on mobile will now feature the ability to use emoji reactions on specific posts. This can include a thumbs up, clapping, laughing, and other reactons. The post’s creator, too, can see who left a reaction to their screenshot or recording.

We’re pleased to announce that Stadia users can now react to posts and see others’ reactions to their own posts using different emoji when navigating the Explore tab on mobile.

Stadia first added the Explore tab in 2021 as a way for players to share their captures with friends on the platform. The feature also supports Stadia’s ability to let players jump into a specific part of a game based on the screenshot or recording they’ve just watched. Google calls that feature “State Share.”

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: