Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official for $29.99 with 1080p, HDR, 8GB storage

Two years after the original, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting a sequel. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) costs just $29.99, here’s what it brings to the table.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – What’s different?

At a glance, the Chromecast (HD) looks exactly like the original Chromecast with Google TV. What’s actually new? There are a few key changes.

First and foremost, the resolution. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) only outputs at a maximum of 1920×1080, meaning it’s not an ideal choice for 4K-capable TVs. The device still supports HDR, but you’ll lose the sharper image that 4K provides.

Another change includes the chip that runs this device. This new, cheaper streamer has an Amlogic S805X2 chip. It supports the AV1 decoding codec that the 4K model does not, but limits the video resolution on a hardware level and also may result in a bit less raw horsepower for apps and games. There’s still 8GB of storage on board and 1.5GB of RAM, the latter another slight downgrade from the original device. The 8GB is quite unfortunate, especially as Google is reportedly pushing its partners to adopt 16GB of storage as a minimum.

Google is also shipping this device with Android 12 under the hood, up from Android 10 on the prior model.

But outside of that, you’re getting a very similar experience. The Chromecast (HD) has the same remote, and the same Google TV experience too. You’ll have multiple user profiles, the Kids profile, your cross-service watchlist, recommendations, and more. And like any Android TV OS device, it has access to over 10,000 apps in the Play Store, includes support for Chromecast apps, and more.

As far as the remote goes, you’re also looking at the exact same design, right down to the color-matched batteries inside of the remote.

What’s the point?

So, what’s the point of a low-end Chromecast? The core selling point here is cost above all else.

This new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) replaces the legacy Chromecast 3rd Generation, which Google launched in 2018. That device lacked a remote and any built-in apps, instead relying solely on your phone to cast content. It’s also pretty obvious that this price point gives Google better leverage in competing with the likes of Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the two most successful platforms in the US market.

Google says that another goal for this device is to make it more affordable to upgrade older TVs or secondary TVs in your home. Instead of spending $50 to upgrade the tiny TV in your bedroom that might not have 4K anyway, you can now spend just $30. In a briefing, Google also pitched the device as a good option for upgrading TVs for parents or family who might have older televisions.

Where to buy Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is available starting today for $29.99 in the US and 18 other countries for the same price as the Chromecast 3rd-Generation that it replaces. You’ll find it for sale at the Google Store and major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and more.

This new HD model is only available in “Snow” white, where 4K has three color choices.

