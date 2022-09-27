‘Device Connect for Fitbit’ makes it easier to use wearables for healthcare and research

Google Cloud and Fitbit (Health Solutions) today announced “Device Connect for Fitbit” to let healthcare providers and other life science research better collect and analyze wearable data.

For example, a health organization might give you a Fitbit as part of a study or after surgery to monitor progress/recovery. After patients/participants consent to sharing data through a “pre-built patient enrollment and consent app” that allows them to control what is sent, researchers can analyze it using BigQuery, Looker, and other AI/ML tools.

Available data includes activity, sleep, breathing rate, cardio fitness score (Vo2 Max), heart rate variability, weight, nutrition, and Sp02.

Gaining a more holistic view of the patient can better support people on their health and wellness journeys, identify potential health issues earlier, and provide clinicians with actionable insights to help increase care team efficiency. Device Connect for Fitbit addresses data interoperability to “make the invisible visible” for organizations, providing users with consent management and control over their data

In all, possible use cases include: pre- and post-surgery, chronic condition management (e.g., diabetes), population health, clinical research, and health equity.

Device Connect for Fitbit is already being used by the Haga Teaching Hospital in the Netherlands to “support a new study on early identification and prevention of vascular disease” alongside the Charge 5.

More details about Device Connect for Fitbit are available here.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: