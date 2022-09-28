Swipe volume controls on the Pixel Buds Pro: Your guide to using them

Just about every set of wireless earbuds has touch controls to change volume and playback. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are no different, with some of the better volume and playback controls on the market. This is a quick guide on using them properly.

The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s latest in wireless earbuds. The Buds Pro have some really well-done ANC equipped, as well as a rather good sound profile for just about any genre. Our full review covers the ins and outs of the Pixel Buds Pro and why we like them so much.

Perhaps one of the best things about the Pixel Buds Pro is the ease of use. Some wireless earbuds make use of physical buttons while others rely solely on touch. The Buds Pro rely on the latter, and do a good job of it. Because of this, the controls go beyond just tapping the earbuds multiple times. Rather, some controls require you to use swipe gestures on your earbuds.

How to change the volume with swipe controls

Swipe controls take a little bit of getting used to and require your earbuds to have a solid fit. If they don’t, you risk pulling the buds out of your ears. You can always switch the ear tips around to adjust your fit.

By default, touch controls for the Pixel Buds Pro are turned on. If you haven’t turned them off, here’s how to change the volume on the Buds Pro:

Listen to any media on your Pixel Buds Pro. Bring your finger to the face of the left or right earbud. Swipe forward to raise the volume and swipe backward towards you to lower the volume.

Note: Swipe volume controls do not work on the Pixel Buds A-series.

Additional Pixel Buds Pro controls

Of course, volume controls aren’t the only touch controls on the Buds Pro. Here are a few other gestures you can use:

Tap Play or pause content Double tap Skip track Triple tap Previous track Touch and hold Toggle ANC

These come in handy all the time and are good to know how to use quickly. Of course, Android 13 is equipped with Pixel Buds Pro ANC and transparency controls right in the volume menu. With that, your Pixel Buds Pro adjustments are never far away.

