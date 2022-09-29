Hot Wheels Unleashed ‘Game of the Year’ edition gets surprise release on Stadia, free on Pro

Google Stadia picked up a new title unexpectedly last night, with Hot Wheels Unleashed now available on the cloud gaming platform.

Overnight, Hot Wheels Unleashed was added to the Google Stadia library with the release of the “Game of the Year Edition” of the title that also just dropped on other platforms this week. This special edition release includes three season passes as well as additional cars through expansion packs.

The most iconic and wanted Hot Wheels™ vehicles are waiting for you in a more complete and exciting way with the HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™ – Game of the Year Edition! You’ll get: the full game, 3 Season Passes (HOT WHEELS™ Pass Vol. 1, Vol. 2, Vol. 3), the HOT WHEELS™ – Sportscars Pack (the Track Manga™ and the GT-Scorcher™), the HOT WHEELS™ – Beefed Up Pack (the HW Armored Truck and the Baja Bone Shaker™) and the HOT WHEELS™ – Street Beasts™ Pack (the Shark Bite™ and the Tomb Up™). Prove your racing skills speeding through crazy races, facing opponents online, or with split screen! Stand out thanks to the exclusive livery editor, customize your lobby, or create constantly-new tracks with the dedicated editor, and share your creations online or test out those of other players.

Normally, Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition would be a $90 purchase, but Stadia Pro subscribers can claim the game for free. It’s easily one of the best values we’ve seen on Stadia Pro in recent memory.

As our Kyle Bradshaw was quick to point out, Hot Wheels Unleashed is probably arriving on Stadia with the help of the platform’s Low Change Porting initiative which cuts down on changes needed to bring existing games to Stadia. Unleashed’s developer, Milestone, was listed as a partner for the toolkit earlier this year.

This isn’t Unleashed’s first arrival on cloud gaming, as it’s also available on Amazon Luna, but this new special edition is not available on Amazon’s platform.

Google Stadia has been hurting for new games so far this year, with barely 50 new titles added to the platform in the past nine months. While Hot Wheels Unleashed first came out over a year ago at this point, it’s certainly a welcome addition as the game was positively received both by players and in reviews.

