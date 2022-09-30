Deals: Hisense 65-inch ULED 4K Google TV now $450 off, DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a new all-time low on Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV at $450 off. That’s alongside the best prices yet on DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter and Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera hitting $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Hisense’s latest 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV falls to $750

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-inch 2022 ULED 4K Google TV for $750. Normally fetching $1,200, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while delivering one of the first chances to date period. You’ll be locking in $450 in savings in the process, as well. Hisense’s latest 2022 U7H TV lineup comes centered around a 4K ULED panel that delivers full array local dimming with an up to 1,000-nit peak brightness across 120 different zones.

The 65-inch screen is also backed by Dolby Vision, with much of the same backing carrying over to the sound system thanks to Dolby Atmos certification. Then on the smart side of things, Hisense backs its home theater upgrade with Google TV support to round out the package alongside four HDMI ports. You can also get a better idea of what to expect over in our launch coverage.

Save $450 or more on DJI’s latest Mavic 3 quadcopter

DJI’s official eBay storefront now offers the first chance to save on an in-house refurbished Mavic 3 Quadcopter. Dropping the drone down to $1,749, this is a new all-time low at $450 off the original price tag. For comparison, we last saw a new condition model go for $2,049, with today’s offer marking one of the very first chances to save since launching last fall. The DJI Mavic 3 Fly More Combo is also on sale, and now sits at an all-time low of $2,349 after the $650 in savings is applied.

DJI’s most capable consumer drone yet arrives as the new Mavic 3 following its launch late last year. The 13-gram package features a new CMOS Hasselblad camera with 5.1K video recording capabilities and marks the first drone in the brand’s stable to transmit 1080p live feeds to the included controller. Other notable features include a 46-minute flight time per battery and improved object avoidance. Includes a full 2-year warranty. Dive into our hands-on review over at DroneDJ.

Save 20% on Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera

Amazon offers the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $79. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at over 20% off. It beats our previous mention by $0.50 and comes within cents of the best price to date.

Outfitting your Alexa or Google Assistant setup with a standalone smart home security camera, Arlo Essential pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi with an indoor design. It sports a 1080p sensor and 130-degree field of view, and even takes a more privacy-focused stance thanks to a built-in automated shield that covers the camera lens while you’re home for some extra peace of mind. Then other features like support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, night vision, motion alerts, and two-way talk round out the package. Our hands-on review takes a look at how the camera fairs in an Assistant ecosystem.

