Pixel Watch’s Photos face and Google Home for Wear OS shown off on Play Store

We now know what the Google Photos watch face we spotted last month looks like, with Play Store listings today also showing off more of Google Home and Personal Safety for the Pixel Watch.

Given the popularity of watch faces that show family and friends, it’s not surprising that Google has one ready for the Pixel Watch on day one.

Named “Photos” (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter), you get a circular crop with two possible configurations for the date (displayed as day + date) and time (one or two lines). It’s rather reminiscent of the Android 12 lockscreen. There might also be the ability to have images change and automatically cycle throughout a set period.

Meanwhile, the screenshot of the on-device watch face picker reveals “Pilot” – an homage to mechanical watches with enlarged 6/9/12 – in full, while we see names like “Ink” and “Pacific.”

We then have Google Home for Wear OS again and its straightforward card list design. Smart home devices (thermostat, lights, etc) are housed in a rounded rectangle that includes an icon, background color, device name, and/or room. There’s plus and minus buttons for temperature, while you’ll presumably be able to swipe to adjust brightness, like on Android and the phone app. We also get an example of the “Person seen” notification.

Like with Google Photos, there’s nothing that suggests Google Home will be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. That said, it’s most likely launching first on Google’s wearable.

Lastly, we have the Personal Safety app, which was shown off at I/O 2022 to quickly call predefined contacts or emergency services.

