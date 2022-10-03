Google fixes nine Android 13 issues for Pixel with October update

Ahead of new Pixel phones, the Android 13 October update is rolling out with nine fixes.

After just five fixes last month, this second update touts nine improvements across Audio, Connectivity, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

The bulk of fixes this month are for the Android 13 UI, including widget compatibility issues and empty Quick Settings tiles. There’s also a resolution for no app icon appearing in the media player for certain applications, as well as resolving a device crash when playing audio from local storage.

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

(This only applies to the first issue under Audio, with everything else in the October update benefiting all Android 13 Pixel devices.)

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions

Connectivity

Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions

User Interface

Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

