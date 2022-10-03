Google fixes nine Android 13 issues for Pixel with October update

Abner Li

- Oct. 3rd 2022 10:16 am PT

4 Comments

Ahead of new Pixel phones, the Android 13 October update is rolling out with nine fixes.

After just five fixes last month, this second update touts nine improvements across Audio, Connectivity, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

The bulk of fixes this month are for the Android 13 UI, including widget compatibility issues and empty Quick Settings tiles. There’s also a resolution for no app icon appearing in the media player for certain applications, as well as resolving a device crash when playing audio from local storage.

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

(This only applies to the first issue under Audio, with everything else in the October update benefiting all Android 13 Pixel devices.)

Audio

  • Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]
  • Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions 

Connectivity

  • Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions

User Interface

  • Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13
  • Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer

Wi-Fi

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Android 13

Android 13

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com