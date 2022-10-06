October’s Google Play system updates: Android TV patch reminders

Google is beginning to reveal the improvements coming to Android phones, TVs, watches and more as part of the October 2022 Google Play system updates, starting with patch reminders for Android TV.

Whether you’re using an Android phone, smartwatch, TV, or tablet, a significant part of what makes the experience possible is the deep integration with Google’s apps and services. Google Play Services, the Play Store, and Android’s somewhat recent “Google Play system updates” all come together as a collective that the company has dubbed “Google System Updates.” Each month, as new versions of each app become available or

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Following the Made by Google event, Android fans were given the first tidbits of what’s to come with October’s Google System Updates. For now, though, the only notable, non-repeat part of the patch notes is that Android TV and Google TV will now show a dialog reminding when a system update still needs to be installed. Beyond that, Android TV and Google TV are both getting a few other “bug fixes.”

Critical Fixes

[TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage.

[TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.

