October’s Google Play system updates: Android TV patch reminders

Kyle Bradshaw

- Oct. 6th 2022 9:04 pm PT

Google TV logo on a wall-mounted television
0 Comments

Google is beginning to reveal the improvements coming to Android phones, TVs, watches and more as part of the October 2022 Google Play system updates, starting with patch reminders for Android TV.

Whether you’re using an Android phone, smartwatch, TV, or tablet, a significant part of what makes the experience possible is the deep integration with Google’s apps and services. Google Play Services, the Play Store, and Android’s somewhat recent “Google Play system updates” all come together as a collective that the company has dubbed “Google System Updates.” Each month, as new versions of each app become available or

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

  • Updating Google Play Services
  • Updating Play Store (1/2)
  • Updating Play Store (2/2)
  • Updating Play System (1/2)
  • Updating Play System (2/2)

Following the Made by Google event, Android fans were given the first tidbits of what’s to come with October’s Google System Updates. For now, though, the only notable, non-repeat part of the patch notes is that Android TV and Google TV will now show a dialog reminding when a system update still needs to be installed. Beyond that, Android TV and Google TV are both getting a few other “bug fixes.”

Google Play System updates for October 2022

Critical Fixes

  • [TV] Bug fixes for system management & diagnostics related services.

Google Play Store

  • New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.
  • Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.
  • Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
  • Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

  • Updates to system management services that improve device performance, and network usage.
  • [TV] A reminder dialog for pending system updates has been added.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV
Google Play Services

About the Author

Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Nest Wifi

Nest Wifi
JBL Tour Pro+

JBL Tour Pro+