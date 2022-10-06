Report: Google betting big on Pixel 7 with ‘largest-ever order’ and ‘budget’ phone in ‘early’ 2023

The Pixel 7 series is set to go official in barely an hour – in fact we’re writing this on the floor at the launch event – and a new report claims that Google has high hopes for the series.

According to Nikkei Asia Review, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will see an order of eight million devices, with Google apparently having told suppliers that it aims to “roughly” double sales of the series in 2023.

Google had a similar goal with the Pixel 6 according to the same publication, with an order of seven million devices and the aim to double sales.

To further boost that number, Google is apparently aiming for a “budget” Pixel device that Nikkei claims will launch “early next year.” Four million units of that device may be in Google’s forthcoming order.

This comes as, earlier this week, new data showed that Google’s Pixel lineup is approaching 30 million lifetime sales.

In the first half of 2022, the Pixel 6 series sold around 6.2 million units according to Canalys. The success of the Pixel 6 series also pushed Google into a top five slot in the North American smartphone market, with growth near 400% year-over-year. Google also said that the Pixel 6 sold more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined.

Interestingly, the post also mentions “new earbuds” coming at today’s launch event, which seems odd to say the least.

The company will also announce its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch, along with new earbuds at the event.

