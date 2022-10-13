NVIDIA GeForce NOW makes Chrome your new gaming home [Video]

Cloud gaming on GeForce NOW is going from strength to strength with a growing library of games, the best graphics, and now even dedicated gaming Chromebooks from Google. Add in enhanced support from NVIDIA for the Chrome browser, and you have the most immersive experience possible without limits.

ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo’s brand-new gaming Chromebooks are the first custom cloud-gaming-focused laptops to hit the market. High-resolution screens up to 1600p are made even better with 120Hz refresh rates. RGB backlight keyboards, tuned speaker systems, and Wi-Fi 6 and 6E connectivity are other highlights meaning that if you want to game on the go, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook are tuned and honed to be the perfect home for Nvidia GeForce NOW.

Your current Chromebook isn’t invalidated here either. No matter where you’re playing, you can enjoy over 100 free-to-play titles across all of your devices. Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, Fornite, and more can be played instantly with no downloads clogging up your device.

The RTX 3080 tier unlocks the best graphics in the biggest games like Cyberpunk 2077 where ordinarily you’d need a dedicated gaming PC. Plus there’s the added bonus of gaming wherever you feel comfortable. Mobile, desktop, laptop, or even your TV. No loss of fidelity, just high-quality gaming at “High” and even “Ultra” presets.

What’s more, with a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership from NVIDIA, you can instantly stream over 1,400 games at up to 1600p at 120fps from within the Chrome browser. NVIDIA is even offering a free three-month trial if you want to see the insane real-time ray-tracing in action in your favorite games.

You’re also able to stream the closed beta for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on NVIDIA GeForce NOW from October 14-16. Anyone who has pre-ordered on Steam can get an early taster of the game and head to the industrial city of Tertium.

Dive right into the world of Warhammer and get to grips with Vermintide 2’s much-loved and lauded melee system with a multitude of classic Warhammer weaponry or delve deep into the vast character creation with visuals unlike anywhere else.

To keep up with the latest news about the games and updates coming to GeForce NOW, be sure to subscribe to GeForce NOW Thursday, available on Twitter, Facebook, and the official NVIDIA blog. Each week, the GeForce NOW library expands with the hottest new games and timeless classics, making each Thursday full of fun surprises.

