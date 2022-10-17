Pixel 7 declines Google Pay transactions until you use your fingerprint sensor

Ben Schoon

- Oct. 17th 2022 7:36 am PT

Pixel 7 feathers wallpaper
8 Comments

Google’s new Pixel 7 series brings back support for face unlock, but it comes with a slight compromise as it only works for unlocking the phone, not opening secure apps. But that hiccup is also leading to Google Pay transactions being declined when using the Pixel 7 unexpectedly.

Face unlock on the Pixel 7 works pretty well, but Google hasn’t been particularly shy about explaining that it only works for the lockscreen. Apps that ask for biometric authentication such as banking apps, password managers, and more won’t be able to use face unlock.

Since using the Pixel 7 Pro, our Max Weinbach has been noticing that Google Pay transactions have been declined unexpectedly. It’s something that I’ve been unable to replicate on my own device.

As it turns out, this is related to face unlock and the fingerprint sensor. If you only use face unlock with your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pay will automatically decline a transaction made over NFC. Mishaal Rahman pointed this out in response to Max’s situation, also pointing to a statement from Google that confirmed face unlock on the Pixel 7 is a class 1 biometric system, which isn’t cleared for unlocking secure apps such as Google Pay. Our Dylan Rossel came to that same conclusion digging into the system, where the fingerprint sensor is indicated as being more secure than face unlock.

This certainly lines up with our experience. Max has been using face unlock primarily, while I generally go for the fingerprint sensor.

The main problem here seems to primarily be that Google isn’t explaining the error. Transactions are simply declined with no explanation.

In its current state, Google Wallet only requires your phone to have a screen lock to set up an NFC payment method. A simple change to require your PIN or fingerprint at the point of a transaction could certainly improve this experience. But, at the very least, a message explaining why the transaction was declined would be helpful.

A future update can likely solve a lot of confusion for customers.

Dylan Roussel and Max Weinbach contributed to this article.

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pay

Google Pay
Google Wallet

Google Wallet
Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!