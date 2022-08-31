YouTube Premium subscribers can now test Google Meet live sharing

At the start of this month, Google Meet introduced live sharing that “allows all meeting participants to interact with the content that’s being shared,” and you’re now able to test it on YouTube.

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber on Android, tap your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Settings > Try new features. (You can also join on the web, though this is just an Android feature at the moment.) You’ll find a “Watch YouTube together with Google Meet” experiment, while “Pinch to zoom” is going away tomorrow.

Watch YouTube together with friends using Google Meet live share

After enabling, it might take some time for the capability to become fully operational:

Start a Google Meet call on your Android phone and invite your friends

Open the YouTube app

Find a video to watch and play it

Confirm that you want to initiate a Meet live share session when prompted

This ability to co-watch videos was first announced for Samsung devices with Google Duo at the start of this year. Other capabilities include curating a playlist in Spotify, and playing games like Heads Up!, UNO! Mobile, or Kahoot!

It joins existing features like polls and Q&A, with live sharing also located under “Activities” when you open a meeting’s overflow menu. This YouTube Premium experiment is available until September 29, and a wider launch of Google Meet live sharing will presumably come after that.

More on Google Meet:

