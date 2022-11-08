Amazon Photos for Android redesign copies some Google Photos features [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

Nov. 8th 2022 7:42 am PT

amazon photos logo
1 Comment

Amazon Photos is one of the better alternatives to Google Photos thanks to its value, but its app has never been particularly impressive on Android. Now, almost exactly a year after a redesign on iOS, Amazon is giving its Photos app on Android the same treatment.

In mid-November of last year, Amazon debuted a completely redesigned Photos app on iOS. The updated app brought a new homescreen that was designed to be easy to use with just one hand thanks to a bottom-heavy UI. The update also brought personalized slideshows of your photos to bring up memories – much like Google Photos – as well as improving overall navigation of the app.

At the time, Amazon summarized the update saying:

Revisit memories at your leisure and find what you need in a snap. Updated photo filtering lets you locate photos by people, places, dates, and more, while a new interface gives you streamlined access to your photo collection and account information.

Now, that same update is being released on Android (via The Verge). Already rolling out through the Play Store, the revamped UI looks the same on Android as it did on iOS.

Amazon Photos offers 5GB of free storage to all users and unlimited photo storage for Amazon Prime members.

