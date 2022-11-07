Google Fi SIM kits with one month of service discounted on Amazon

Google Fi has long sold SIM cards at physical and online retailers, and Amazon is now offering those kits, which include a month of service, at a discount.

The Google Fi SIM Card Kit with $10 of bill credit normally costs $9.99 and is currently $7.20. The $50 Google Fi Simply Unlimited SIM Kit is $39.68 after a 21% discount and gets you a month of service. That tier includes 35 GB of high-speed data before being throttling kicks in, as well as:

5 GB per month of hotspot tethering

Data, calls & texts within the US, Canada, and Mexico

Free calls to Canada and Mexico

Meanwhile, there’s a slightly deeper discount (27%) to the Google Fi Unlimited Plus SIM Kit from $65 to $47.20. You get 50 GB of data before the slowdown, unlimited tethering within the aforementioned cap with the ability to get data SIMs for tablets/laptops, and 100GB of Google One storage. You also get free calling to over 50 destinations and data when traveling outside North America.

It’s a bit surprising that these kits can even be discounted in the first place, and reflect more aggressive marketing from Google Fi in recent weeks:

