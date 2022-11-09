Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro from $249, Google Nest Mini $18, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro hitting $419 alongside the standard wearables from $249. Early Black Friday pricing has also gone live on Google Nest Mini with a drop to $18 that’s joined by Amazfit’s extra stylish stainless steel GTR 3 Pro smartwatch at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale for only the second time

Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the new 45mm smartwatch down to $419, today’s offer is down from its usual $450 price tag for only the second time and delivering the second-best discount to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside, like the circular sapphire glass display and the 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

If the more rugged build isn’t a must, Samsung’s standard Galaxy Watch 5 models are also on sale right now. Also hitting the second-best prices to date at Amazon, pricing starts at $249 for the 40mm style while stepping up to $279 for its larger 44mm counterpart. Both of these sport much of the same features as the lead deal, just with designs that aren’t quite as suited toward more rugged endeavors.

Google Nest Mini drops to $18 with early Black Friday pricing

Walmart is now offering the latest Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $18. Normally fetching $49, like you’ll pay elsewhere right now, today’s offer delivers one of the first few chances to save this year at $31 off. This is a new 2022 low and beats previous mentions of $35 by an extra $12.

Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Amazfit’s extra stylish stainless steel GTR 3 Pro smartwatch is down to $200

Amazon is now offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition for $200. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low on this more premium smartwatch style. This is only the second discount since launching back in June and delivers $50 in savings in the process. Arriving as the brand’s latest flagship wearable with a more elegant twist, the new GTR 3 Pro packs a 1.45-inch AMOLED circular display backed by 5ATM water-resistance and an equally-rugged focus for the rest of the build.

Well-equipped on the actual feature side of the experience, you’ll be able to rely on a myriad of sensors to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, 150 different workouts, and more. Not to mention, 12-day battery life and hands-free access to Alexa. All of that is packed into a hand-polished stainless steel case that comes backed by a matching leather band. Get a closer look at it in our launch coverage.

