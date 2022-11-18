First Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 update rolling out: Cover to turn off screen and on-wrist calls

A month after release, Fitbit is rolling out the first Sense 2 and Versa 4 update today with a trio of welcome features.

Fitbit reiterates that Google Wallet is rolling out as a “new payment option on your device” following the announcement earlier this week.

The bigger Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 addition with this update is the ability to “use the built-in speaker and microphone on your device to take calls from your wrist.” This capability was not present at launch despite being a staple on older wearables.

An even more significant addition to day-to-day usability is covering the screen to turn it off. Previously, you could either have the screen timeout (with shorter intervals offered), or the display would shut off when you put your wrist down, which required that gesture (“Button & motion”) to be enabled in settings.

Covering the screen with your wrist is a common smartwatch feature and its absence on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 was notable, possibly reflecting how much Fitbit OS changed between these Sense/Versa 3 generation and this year’s devices.

Notably, we still don’t know what Fitbit OS version the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are running. We’ll hopefully know shortly.

According to the changelog, version 1.184.52 also include bug fixes and improvements. The update starts rolling out as the Fitbit Sense 2 is discounted $100 and the Versa 4 $80 for Black Friday.

