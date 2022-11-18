Mint Mobile is bringing eSIM purchases to Best Buy and Target

Some companies have been struggling with the adoption of the eSIM standard, while others are embracing it with arms wide open. Mint Mobile seems to be part of the latter group, bringing eSIMs for purchase to Best Buy and Target.

On paper, eSIMs are very easy to download and activate. All it takes is a direct link to a service provider like Mint Mobile’s eSIM download page, and you can install the virtual network card to your device’s eSIM slot. Generally speaking, switching to an eSIM works best when purchasing a new plan. Once you switch, you can ditch the old physical card and leave that open for an international or business SIM slot, so long as your phone has physical slots available.

Mint Mobile is making it even easier to get an eSIM by teaming up with Target and Best Buy to bring store purchases to customers. Now, users will be able to scan a QR code and sign up for Mint Mobile, which will then allow them to download an eSIM and get on the network immediately.

With that, Mint Mobile is running a deal at participating stores wherein if you sign up for three months worth of service, you can get an additional three for free. You’ll still be able to purchase physical SIMs from these retailers if you still want to sign up. It doesn’t look like this deal is live online, making it a potential in-store-only deal.

This is a huge step for those looking to switch to a network like Mint Mobile on an eSIM since all it will take is an easy QR code at either major retailer to get started. You’ll want to ensure your Android device can handle an eSIM from Mint first, as some aren’t supported yet.

