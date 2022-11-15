Google Maps for Fitbit smartwatches will integrate some workout stats, still ‘coming soon’

The latest Fitbit smartwatches are the first available under Google’s reigns, and as such they’re adding support for a couple of key Google services. After launching Google Wallet today, we’re now getting a first look at Google Maps integration on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4.

In a blog post today, Fitbit offers a first look at Google Maps for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4. Fitbit says the Google Maps app for its latest smartwatches is still “coming soon.”

The Google Maps app for Fitbit smartwatches looks, at a glance, similar to the one available on Wear OS. It has a dark theme and shows turn-by-turn directions in individual cards. But in this latest blog post, we get a few more details.

For one thing, the app will require a Bluetooth connection to your Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch to function – there’s no active Wi-Fi on Fitbit’s latest smartwatches, after all. The app will also need you to input your destination on your paired smartphone, with the app on Fitbit only showing turn-by-turn directions. It doesn’t seem as though it will be able to function independently, but rather just act as an extension of your phone.

A nice bonus, though, is that the Google Maps app for Fitbit smartwatches will integrate with your Fitbit stats. A summary of your stats will show after using the Maps app that includes steps taken, heart rate, and Active Zone Minutes while you were on your route.

To start Google Maps (coming soon to your Sense 2 or Versa 4), make sure Bluetooth is on and the Fitbit app is open on your phone. Then open Google Maps on your phone, enter your destination, and press start, turn-by-turn directions will automatically begin on your smartwatch. At the end of your navigation, you’ll see a summary of your stats that includes steps, Active Zone Minutes, heart rate, and more during your route.

It sounds like an obvious pitch for those who run or walk for exercise, and it seems compelling to say the least! A crucial detail that Fitbit does note, though, is that the Google Maps app can’t be used at the same time as proper workout tracking – it’s one or the other.

Google Maps will not work while exercising and the exercise app will not work while Google Maps is in use.

Google and Fitbit have yet to set an exact timeline for when this app might arrive.

There’s still no sign of Google Assistant coming (back) to the Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4.

