Vivo X90 Pro+ goes official w/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-inch camera sensor, more

The first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone is now official. The terribly named Vivo X90 Pro+ has been unveiled in China alongside the X90 Pro and X90.

A live-streamed keynote on Weibo showcased the trio of new handsets, the pick of the bunch being the Vivo X90 Pro+. However, all three X90 devices share some of the same design traits. Firstly, all come with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays. However, the X90 Pro and X90 have a 2,800×1,260-pixel resolution, while the X90 Pro+ is a QHD+ panel. The latter duo offer optical in-display fingerprint scanners, while the Pro+ has a Qualcomm 3D Sonic scanner embedded within its panel.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is limited to the top-tier device, with the X90 Pro and X90 utilizing the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage is standard on all units.

There are some interesting differences in the battery capacities on offer as the Vivo X90 Pro+ sports a 4,700mAh internal cell with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The X90 Pro has a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless, while the X90 has a 4,810mAh cell that supports 120W wired speeds.

Another area where differences are pronounced is in the camera systems. The Vivo X90 Pro+ includes a massive 1-inch Sony IMX989 50-megapixel main sensor alongside a 50-megapixel Sony IMX758 with 2x zoom for portrait shots. A 64-megapixel 3.5x optical zoom lens is also included with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX589 ultrawide lens rounding out what on paper looks like an impressive system.

The Vivo X90 Pro includes that 1-inch Sony IMX989 main sensor and 50-megapixel 2x portrait lens. However, the ultrawide is downgraded with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 utilized here. As the entry-level model, the Vivo X90 packs in a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor, a 50-megapixel dedicated portrait sensor, and 12-megapixel ultrawide. All three devices come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OriginOS 3 based upon Android 13 ships with the trio, although there was no word on the update schedule. Vivo devices outside of China ship with FuntouchOS, which is likely the flavor that global audiences will see.

No word has been shared upon the global release of the Vivo X90 series. However, Vivo is staggering the launch of devices in China. The Vivo X90 Pro+ will be available from December 6 priced at ¥6499 (~$910), while the Vivo X90 Pro and X90 will ship from November 30 priced at ¥5499 (~$770) and ¥4499 (~$630), respectively.

