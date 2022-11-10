The best cases to use with your Pixel 7 Pro [Video]

If you’ve picked up the Google Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll want to protect your prized possession. Since launch we’ve tested a number of cases and are some of the very best for the Pixel 7 Pro.

We’ve tested an array of cases at various price points to determine some of our most recommended. Every case in our selection is fully compatible with most Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors (tested with Whitestone Dome Glass). Here’s our full selection.

Video — The best cases for Pixel 7 Pro

https://youtu.be/B7POCYAe4BQ

Peak Design Everyday Case

Best modular case

If you want the best quality modular case for your Pixel 7 Pro, then it’s hard to argue with the Peak Design Everyday Case. This is certainly towards the upper end of the accessory price spectrum but the utility is almost unrivalled. Sadly, if you want a colorful option, this is not going to be for you. It’s still a stylish case with a combination of soft-touch nylon fabric and a firm almost rubberized chassis. The buttons are tactile despite being covered, and the cutouts are comfortable.

Protection is assured, but it’s in the expandability where the Peak Design case for Pixel 7 Pro beats out the competition. You’ll notice a small metallic cutout at the rear, which although can feel sharp, enables the attachment of various accessories and most importantly, MagSafe functionality.

You can add a slim wallet, tripod kickstand or even mount your Pixel 7 Pro to the exceptional Peak Design travel tripod with this case attached. The company makes some of the best everyday carry products and the Everday Case is no exception.

Spigen Liquid Air

Best value case

My personal go-to case with the Pixel 7 Pro has been the Spigen Liquid Air. It’s fairly cheap, and adds a layer of grip and all without changing things up too drastically. Most important for a slippery curved phone like the Pixel 7 Pro is the tire-like rubberized waffle texture and etched side rails. It does all this without making your Pixel feel bulky.

One of the major reasons I love the Spigen Liquid Air case is the extended coverage of the camera bar. Changing to metal on the Pixel 7 camera bar can mean that scratches and scuffs are easier to come by. Lint shouldn’t compact in here and scratch the polished metal. The button covers don’t inhibit or detract from the natural clicky feel of a careless Pixel 7 Pro, but the grooved power button is one of those extra touches that are typically Spigen.

Mous Limitless 3.0

Best premium case

Boisterous marketing aside, the Mous Limitless 3.0 case for the Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best premium options you can go out and buy. The design hasn’t changed at all since being launched with the Pixel 4 series. This is the perfect option if you want a mixture of top-tier protection, modular expandability, and a little style.

Mous is also one of a few certified by Google products for the Pixel 7 series and that means each case fits like a glove. The design does add a little extra weight. Your Pixel 7 Pro will feel a little boxier, but the raised lips and curved front case sides are comfortable while making sure you can use every portion of the curved screen.

A magnetic section at the rear lets you snap on MagSafe accessories such as wallets, chargers, and more. The main rear panel comes in a number of finishes including the classic Aramid fiber, but the piece du resistance is the Walnut.

Speck Impact Hero

Best soft-touch case

One of the best soft touch cases for Pixel 7 Pro is the Speck Impact Hero. This case looks like it could have been made by Google directly. You’ll spot complementary circular-style cutouts for the camera bar without leaving the metal band fully exposed.

While the Pixel 7 Pro lacks a matte finish, this case offers some great colors and no glossy portions. Pliable without being outright soft, it should provide great protection against drops. The button covers are soft and rubbery while raised lips around every section of the curved screen should help deflect potential damage if you are unlucky and drop your phone.

UAG Scout

Best rugged case

The Urban Armor Gear Scout case feels like a remnant of the Halo series and gains points for its boxy military-inspired aesthetic. One of the few cases to come with an MIL-STD-810G rating, this is a military-grade case but one that comes with thoughtful tweaks. The screen corner cap protection is a really excellent touch that should fully protect the curved screen edges.

Sie button covers have etched icons so you can tell what button you’re attempting to press without looking, while there’s even a lanyard loop attachment one the bottom left and right corners. Grippy side panels are complemented by a smooth, firm backplate. However, the biggest draw here is the badly named “Olive Drab” color. It’s a great color option that looks great on any color Pixel 7 Pro.

Caseology Athlex

Best grippy case

Many cases are sold on grip capabilities. In our testing, the Caseology Athlex is the best we’ve tried with the Pixel 7 Pro. The sandstone texture feels almost like asphalt or tarmac mixed with rough rubber. This is one of the best cases to use with the Pixel 7 Pro at the gym or when working out.

Short dotted side panels and the grooved rear panel make it easier to hold your phone in portrait orientation too. A fully raised lip for the camera bar protects this section too, while the button covers are clicky with the sandstone texture helping presses and activations.

Tudia DualShield

The best two-piece case

Tudia’s two-piece DualShield case for Pixel 7 Pro is a great cheap option that combines a soft TPU inner with a firm plastic shell that provides added protection. This makes the case lightweight and the softer inner section won’t sag or become loose like some silicone cases.

What’s interesting about the Tudia case lineup for Pixel 7 this year is that each case has a 5G mmWave antenna cutout along the top bezel. This should mean that signal is not affected and we’ve yet to see another case maker do anything similar for the new devices. You can also mix and match colors to suit your device.

Ringke Fusion

Best clear case

A super cheap clear case is a great option if you want to admire the design of your phone while adding a little extra protection. Ringke’s super cheap Fusion clear cases offer a couple of neat options. Firstly, the super precise camera bar cutouts ensure full protection. Secondly, you can choose a fully clear or a matte option that has a frosted rear panel.

You’ll find a lanyard loop on the bottom left side with full side button covers on the right of the case. By no means is this the most protective. Despite that, we think that the Ringke Fusion cases are perfect for your Pixel 7 Pro if you want a completely neutral design that is slim and lightweight without breaking the bank.

What are your favorite Pixel 7 Pro cases?

Everyone has different tastes in device protection – do you have a preferred brand or case? Let us know in the comments section below just what you’re rocking on your device and why.

