HMD Global launches Nokia T21 tablet in more regions with Android 12, 2K display, more

HMD Global has refreshed its affordable Android tablet lineup with the quiet launch of the Nokia T21 in selected markets, which comes after an initial release in Indonesia back in September.

A direct follow-up to the impressive but basic Nokia T20, the T21 offers very minor changes and a similar asking price. At the very heart of this latest Android tablet is a 10.36-inch 2K display at 1,200 x 2,000 pixels. That’s just a tiny bit above 1080p, but welcome on a device designed to offer a “second screen” experience.

A Uniscoc Tiger T612 processor drives the device and is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This can be expanded with micro SD card. HMD Global has stressed the usage of recycled materials on the Nokia T21 tablet. It is said to be made from 60% recycled materials, but the chassis is mostly plastic and aluminum. Like most tablets at this size, the battery is fairly large. The Nokia T21 has an 8,200mAh internal cell with support for 18W fast charging via USB-C.

The Nokia software skin is very similar to what Pixel owners will be accustomed to, with a lightweight build of Android 12 included. HMD Global has promised 2 full OS upgrades alongside three years of monthly security updates. The device listing also notes that the Nokia T21 is Android Enterprise Recommended for industry deployment.

At the rear you’ll find an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash, while the front-facer is rated at 8-megapixels and found in the top bezel for calling in landscape orientation. Other notables here include an IP52 water and dust resistance rating and somewhat strangely, NFC is also supported. This means that you should be able to use Google Wallet for wireless payments with supported terminals. FM Radio support and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also included here, too.

In the UK, the Wi-Fi and 4G capable Nokia T21 is now available starting at £239, but can be purchased as part of the Circular plan for £12 per month.

