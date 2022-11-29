Chrome for iOS now lets you quickly open links from other apps in Incognito

Abner Li

- Nov. 29th 2022 1:06 pm PT

Chrome 90 iPhone Dino Widget
Google has added a nifty feature to Chrome for iOS that gives you the option to quickly open external links from other apps using Incognito. It’s especially useful on shared devices.

The default behavior loads links alongside other open tabs where your cookies and account sign-ins are shared. By opening in Incognito, you’re not logged in to anything.

If you enable “Ask to Open Links from Other Apps in Incognito” from Chrome Settings > Privacy and Security, tapping a link in an external app will first take you to a fullscreen prompt.

“Open in Incognito?” lists the URL that you clicked on and explains how this browsing session will be kept private from history and “other people who use this device.” You also won’t be prompted to save information entered in forms.

The standard Chrome Incognito explainer about how “Your activity might still be visible to” Websites you visit, Your employer or school, and Your internet service provider follows.

Chrome iOS open Incognito
Enabling this setting is useful for shared family iPads, which still do not offer a multi-user capability. Meanwhile, it’s also ideal if you need to sign-in to other accounts by saving you from having to manually copy URLs and open Incognito. The best part of this feature is that it does not impact in-Chrome browsing.

Meanwhile, version 108 of Chrome for iOS is also rolling out today: 

  • You’ll now see favicons next to site credentials in your Google Password Manager and in credential provider extensions.
  • Stability and performance improvements.

This feature is not available on Android, though Google has been working on Incognito Chrome Custom Tabs.

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com