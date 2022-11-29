YouTube Music rolling out 2022 Recap with personalized stats and stories

Following the first annual summary last year and subsequent seasonal ones, YouTube Music is starting to roll out the 2022 Recap today.

Like before, it’s accessed by opening YouTube Music for Android or iOS and tapping your profile avatar in the top-right corner. The Recap page is home to a feed “highlighting your top songs from each season” and other key highlights, including top artists, tracks, music videos, and playlists. When sharing, a new Google Photos integration will let you combine “music and memories for a nostalgic look back at your year.”

Meanwhile, YouTube Music’s 2022 Recap features new personalized stats. Top Trends will show “what artist you discovered before most other users,” while Identity creates a “music personality” that “captures your music vibe, based on your listening habits.”

Lastly, this page will also show the remixes, live performance, and other “unique-to-YouTube content” that you’ve listened to this year. This Hard-to-Find Content section will let YouTube showcase its library advantage as people share their summaries.

Similarly, Google is bringing this experience to the main YouTube app to let “even more users to connect with their personalized playlists, stats and shareable stories.” Similar to memories at the top of Google Photos or any other social media story format, these cards are highly geared towards sharing with a recap.youtube.com URL included.

Easily share your 2022 Recap stories and stats to apps such as Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook by simply tapping the arrow at the bottom of each story.

To access, open YouTube for Android or iOS and search “2022 Recap” to get your playlist and the stories.

More on YouTube Music:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: