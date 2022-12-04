Motorola MA1 in stock at Amazon from its manufacturer [U: Back again]

The Motorola MA1 was announced at CES 2022 and quickly went out of stock at Amazon and other retailers. This Motorola-branded wireless Android Auto adapter is now available again to buy from Amazon.

Update 12/4: Since late October, the Motorola MA1 has been consistently available on Amazon. That changed around Black Friday, but it’s now back sold by “Motorola Nursery, Sound and Voice” (the first part is in reference to baby monitors and forehead thermometers). Overnight shipping is available in some locations.

Update 10/23: After a longer absence, the Motorola Voice-sold MA1 is back in stock for $99.99 and will ship from Amazon by the end of October if you order today.

Update 8/30: The Motorola MA1 is available again from Amazon at its new price of $99.99. However, orders placed today won’t arrive until October.

Update 7/26: The initial Saturday availability of the Motorola MA1 ended quickly, but it’s now back in stock after just a day. However, shipping is currently over two weeks out.

Update 7/25: Official supply remains constrained, and inventory from Motorola Voice is once again gone.

Update 7/24: The Motorola MA1 is back in stock on Amazon (sold by Motorola Voice) after over a month. Delivery is expected next week if you purchase today.

It comes as the similarly-priced AAWireless is also now available on Amazon. As of today, delivery is later in the week than the Motorola-branded dongle.

Update 6/21: Availability lasted just a day again.

Update 6/20: A week after it sold out, the Motorola MA1 is available again on Amazon. It remains sold by Motorola Voice and ships from Amazon, though the earliest delivery date is now July 5 (in the US) instead of just a few days.

Update 6/13: The Motorola MA1 is out of stock again from Motorola Voice on Amazon.

Original 6/12: After the $89.95 Motorola MA1 became available for pre-order in mid-January, this Chromecast-esque dongle started shipping to customers at the end of that month. It quickly went out of stock from the official seller, and those that wanted this device had to resort to third-party ones that often sold it with a surcharge.

As of Sunday evening, the Motorola MA1 is back in stock at Amazon from “Motorola Voice” – the manufacturer. It ships from Amazon and arrives via Prime delivery as early as this coming week.

It’s still not in supply at Best Buy or Target today. Hopefully, this marks the start of consistent availability to buy the wireless Android Auto dongle and end of price gouging.

Compared to a handful of third-party offerings that beat this branded gadget to market, Motorola Sound says it “licenses technology from Google that makes it simple for users to connect to existing USB-enabled Android Auto vehicles wirelessly.”

As we explained in our review:

Of course, it’s important to remember that this isn’t the Motorola you’re thinking of, but rather a sub-brand known as “Motorola Sound.” This product in particular is actually produced by SGW Global, which licenses the branding.

A USB-A cable, which is not removable, extends from the black puck. After connecting to a car, you pair your Android device and no longer have to plug in your phone to get Auto on your infotainment system. It’s aimed at older vehicles that do not offer wireless Android Auto natively.

More on Android Auto:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: