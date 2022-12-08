Oppo confirms December 14 event to launch its Find N2 foldables, new custom chip

Oppo just set the official dates for Inno Day 2022, the yearly event where it shows off new ideas and where it’s set to launch its Find N2 foldables as well as a new custom chip if the teasers give anything anyway.

In a teaser posted to Twitter and distributed to the press today, Oppo announces that Inno Day 2022 will take place on December 14 – just about a week from today.

That teaser also specifically calls out Oppo’s “second blockbuster chip,” almost surely referring to the MariSilicon X that the company launched last year.

That chip is used to bolster Oppo’s imaging capabilities on its various smartphones and has shown up in devices such as the Find X5 series. It’s not entirely clear what Oppo has in store for this second generation, but it’s great to see the company pushing along with its own chip efforts. Rumor has it that future Oppo smartphones might even switch to a custom chip for their core processing needs, much like Google has with its Pixel lineup.

Perhaps a bit more exciting, though, is that we’ll be getting Oppo’s next set of foldable smartphones at Inno Day, the Find N2 series. This includes the Oppo Find N2, which is a Galaxy Z Fold-style device that replaces the Oppo Find N we quite enjoyed last year. That device is expected to launch around the same time as the event, but its sibling might be a bit delayed.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a Galaxy Z Flip-style device that we’ve seen and heard quite a bit about, and it seems rather compelling so far. But according to one rumor, the device won’t be released until sometime next year.

Oppo and OnePlus CPO Pete Lau tweeted a teaser confirming that we’ll see these new foldables next week, showing off the hinge that appears to be on the smaller side, hinting it might be for the Find N2 Flip.

