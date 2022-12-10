Gmail bug delayed email delivery on Saturday, Google working through backlog

On Saturday morning (PT), Google said Gmail “users may experience delays in email delivery.” That has since been resolved, but the company is now working through the “backlog of undelivered messages.”

Around 40 minutes after first identifying and reporting at 7:35 a.m. PT that Gmail delays were occurring, Google said a “mitigation is currently underway and email delivery is no longer failing.” From tests we’ve conducted, emails are being sent and delivered normally as of 10 a.m. PT.

The team is “now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours.”

As of 9:30 a.m. PT, Google is still working through the backlog.

Gmail issues are usually quite rare, though something similar to what’s occurring today also happened in late April.

