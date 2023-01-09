The best cases to use with your Pixel 7 [Video]

If you’ve recently picked up the Google Pixel 7, it almost goes without saying that you’ll want to protect your prized possession. Since the device’s official launch, we’ve tested a number of cases and shortlisted some of the very best for the Pixel 7.

Because the Pixel 7 comes with a completely flat display, we actually think that unlike the Pro model, there are better case options across the board for the smaller, cheaper Google flagship. For those wondering, we have tested each and every option with screen protectors so you can rest assured that everything is fully compatible with your phone.

We’ve tested a wide range of case options from various manufacturers, and this list denotes some of the most accessible and best-value protection that you can get for your brand-new smartphone — at least in our opinion.

Video — The best cases for Pixel 7

Official Google Pixel 7 case

The best place to start when it comes to device protection is the official Google Pixel 7 case. We’re tentative when we say that we feel that Google has resolved many of the problems that plagued the official Pixel 6 case lineup last year. So far so good, though – the recycled polycarbonate finishes should hold up better.

Google has refined the design this time around and as a result, these cases act more like an extension of the Pixel 7 design. The color options suit each specific model, with color-coded button covers and complementary finishes. The cut-outs are laser precise, and the soft-touch plastic almost feels like satin in your hand. In our book, it’s a huge step up over the previous generation, and we’re more inclined to suggest that you opt for the $29 cases this time around.

One downside is that each case is specifically designed to be paired with the right color, meaning that you’re effectively limited to what color to choose. We’d suggest sticking with the same color as your phone for consistency.

Moment Case

My personal favorite new case for the Pixel 7 is the (M)Force compatible protection. Sadly, Moment has dropped support for the plug-in M-series lenses, but I’ve managed to find a compromise with the 67mm phone filter mount. This lets you add camera filters, and the combo is absolutely epic.

Sure, you don’t need a case for that, but the ribbed case and ultra-grippy texture mean the combination is perfect for aspiring mobile photographers and videographers. I’ve paired with a CPL filter and Cinebloom when I’m out taking photos at night, and the added bonus is that my existing 67mm filters thread on perfectly. The protection is superb, while not adding too much mass.

The (M)Force section in the mid-frame of the Moment case means that you can add MagSafe to the Pixel 7 and access an even wider array of accessories. This is easily one of the best modular cases, but it does this without detracting from the sleek design and finish.

Ringke Onyx

The best cheap grip option for Pixel 7 in my opinion is the Ringke Onyx case. Almost with a sandstone texture, it could be the best if you’re worried about the slippery glossy Pixel 7 finish. There is a raised lip around the device frame and an insert cutout for the earpiece speaker that helps improve the audio shaping.

One of the best design choices for the Ringke Onyx case is the textured side rails. In tandem with the boxy design, this means you can latch on to your device in any scenario and mimics the squared-off sides of the iPhone series without being sharp. A matte black camera bar cover makes this case stand out, too. It’s a really sleek design that looks classy and shouldn’t scuff or damage with use and abuse.

Spigen Thin Fit

Clip-on cases can be expensive for the level of protection on offer. That’s certainly not true with the Spigen Thin Fit lineup. One sour note for me is the lack of extra grip on this particular case. That said, the slick matte finish does stand out despite the Spigen Thin Fit only being made in black.

Only your camera lenses are exposed so that the frame won’t be in the firing line, but enough is exposed so that you can see the updated metallic finish to be admired. You might not spot it at first, but the frame is made from a softer rubber so that it slips on, which means your case shouldn’t crack or fracture after years of use. This is also a bonus for drop protection and means a little extra softness around the seams.

Totallee Clear Case

Most certainly not cheap, the Totallee Clear Case is a superb option for see-through protection on your Pixel 7. One of the major reasons this is one of the best is the added grip. Unlike some super cheap clear cases, the rubbery texture stops your phone from being slippery, even if you have damp or wet hands.

The dimpled inside of each case almost sticks to your phone without risk of scratches. I’ve not seen any issues with lint collection, either, something that I find TPU cases tend to be prone to. Unlike Totallee’s paper-thin cases, the clear cases provide great protection with actual button covers that are not present on other cases in the lineup.

Peak Design Everyday Case

I like to think of the Peak Design Everyday Case as the go-to modular Pixel 7 accessory. The magnetic locking cutout means that you have utility, unlike many other cases for Android devices. This means that tripod mounts, kickstands, car mounts, and even more are compatible with this case.

It also helps that each case is stylish with a tough nylon fabric section which feels great under your fingers. A rubberized frame on each case offers added protection for your Pixel 7, but because it’s not completely rigid, it won’t scuff or scratch when fitting to your phone. By no means is this a “cheap” option, it’s premium and proud.

Caseology Nano Pop

The simple two-tone design makes the Nano Pop a great case for the Pixel 7, as the dash of color helps frame the camera bar while simultaneously adding extra protection. Caseology’s case is firm and soft at the same time. You’ll also find precise cutouts for all of the important ports while the added button covers ensure that the volume rocker and power key remain easy to press and access.

Caseology claims that the three color cases for the Pixel 7 are inspired by fresh fruit, but the basic tones don’t get too distracting. There’s even a lanyard loop that you can use if you like to link to your wrist for extra security. In the hand, the Nano Pop case feels plush and soft, even though it adds a substantial layer of drop protection.

Mous Limitless 3.0

Mous cases likely don’t need any introduction, all manner of outlandish marketing content claims unrivaled protection. It’s hard to gloss over this, as the protection really is impressive. We even put this to the test with the Pixel 4 series and the cases proved that, yes, you can treat your phone like a bouncy ball if you want, and it’ll keep it protected.

There’s the addition of MagSafe here, too, which means even more accessories can be tacked on to your phone and is especially useful in a multi-device household. The Limiteless 3.0 case looks superb with the Walnut finish, but the classic Aramid fiber is still a go-to for most.

As one of the few Made for Google certified cases, it fits like a glove. Every single section is super precise with the soft fabric inner section preventing rubbing and scratching from everyday wear. Another key reason we recommend the Mous Limitless 3.0 is that although expensive, you get a lifetime guarantee with each and every single case.

What are your favorite Pixel 7 cases?

Everyone has different tastes in device protection – do you have a preferred brand or case? Let us know in the comments section below just what you’re rocking on your device and why.

