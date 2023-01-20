$499 Pixel 7 and $749 Pixel 7 Pro deals end Sunday [U]

Following the Pixel Watch and Nest Wifi Pro deals, Google has brought back Black Friday pricing on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Update: These Google Store phone deals are set to end on Sunday, January 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Original 1/8: The Pixel 7 is once again $100 off and starts at $499. This deal is available on the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $749 after a $150 discount at the Google Store, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Google is only taking $100 off the Pixel 6a, with new inventory not currently available on Amazon. At $349, it does not beat the previous low of $299 during the holidays. Meanwhile, Google is only discounting the Pixel Buds Pro by $30 (Amazon), instead of $50, while A-Series is down to $89.99.

Google has yet to list the end date for these Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offers, but the Pixel Watch deal ends next week.

