Deals: OnePlus Nord N20 5G now more affordable at $230, Philips Hue lights 15% off, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live with a notable $70 price cut that makes the OnePlus Nord N20 5G even more affordable at $230. Plus, we’re also tracking some notable additions to your Google Assistant setup with an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart lights from $22. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G just got more affordable with $70 price cut

Amazon currently offers the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $230. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at $70 in savings and a match of the second-best price to date. This comes within $30 of the all-time low set just once before and is the best we’ve seen in over a month too.

Having just launched last summer, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulbs

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs, delivering an extra 15% in savings across a wide range of gear for your smart home setup. Just clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings to lock in the savings, of which shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings, like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Save on Logitech’s popular POP accessories for Chromebook

Amazon is currently discounting the new Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboards from $80. Available in Heartbreaker Rose and Blast Yellow, each one normally fetches $100. That lets today’s sale stack up to $20 in savings while delivering a match of the second-best price to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the lowest in over a month since a one-day discount over the holiday shopping season. Some of the just-refreshed colors are also on sale for the first time, like the new Cosmos style.

Last fall Logitech brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with a rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review closely examines what to expect.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: