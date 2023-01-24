We’re giving away Peak Design cases for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 – enter for a chance to win!

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 24th 2023 6:30 am PT

google pixel 7 pro peak design
0 Comments

We’ve reviewed a ton of cases over the past couple of years for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, and now we’re giving you a chance to win one of our favorites. 9to5Google is giving away Peak Design cases for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7; here’s how to enter.

Peak Design is best known for its camera gear and stellar backpacks, but the company has also jumped into the mobile arena with its “Everyday Case” options for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and Google’s newest Pixel phones.

The case integrates magnets similar to Apple’s MagSafe, and also a special attachment mechanism for accessories. Both of these can be used with a variety of accessories to bolster what your phone can do, whether that’s as simple as adding a magnet, or a more complex mounting solution for video capture. Peak’s cases for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 were among our favorites over the past couple of years. And it seems that our readers agreed, managing to actually leave Pixel 6 cases out of stock for months.

peak design case for pixel 6 pro with creator kit
peak design case for pixel 6 pro with creator kit

We’ve teamed up with Peak Design to kick off the new year with a giveaway of 10 Everyday Cases for Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 7. Winners will be sent a voucher to redeem their free case from Peak’s website.

How do you enter? It’s pretty simple! You’ll need to follow 9to5Google and Peak Design on Twitter and retweet the embedded tweet below. You can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram for chances to win – we’re on Mastodon too!

The giveaway starts today, January 24, and runs through January 31 at 9 a.m. ET.

9to5Google’s Pixel 7 Case Reviews:

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

