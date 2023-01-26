Pixel At a Glance adds setting to turn on/off Air Quality alerts

Back in July, the Pixel Launcher’s At a Glance widget picked up Air Quality (AQI) alerts, and there’s now an individual setting to turn them on/off.

Air Quality alerts appear on the lock and homescreen as a color dot and numerical value next to the temperature. Tapping opens a Google Search for “air quality near me,” which was also enhanced last year in Australia, India, and the US, and shows other nearby readings. This follows Google Maps getting an Air Quality layer and the Nest Hub in 2021.

If you don’t want this information, you can now open Google Assistant settings > At a Glance. “Air Quality” now appears between “Weather” and “Alerts” (for severe weather).

This list is now up to nine items, thus matching the count of the other At a Glance settings in the Pixel Launcher. (This dual-list approach remains weird and should really be unified for a more streamlined end-user experience .)

This setting for Air Quality alerts on Pixel rolled out as a server-side update.

