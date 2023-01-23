Pixel Launcher search crashing in Android 13 QPR2 Beta

On Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1, a bug can crash Pixel Launcher search if you attempt to scroll through results.

If you just enter a query and tap an app from the top row of results or one of the first few Google Search suggestions, the Pixel Launcher works normally.

However, scrolling down to see other things from the web or the “From your apps” section (Settings, Play Store, and YouTube/Maps search shortcuts) will remove the query you just entered and close the keyboard.

If you attempt to enter another term and scroll, search might work for a brief moment but the Pixel Launcher will then crash to your homescreen. You’ll eventually see a “Pixel Launcher keeps stopping” system prompt.

L-R: Normal, search query removed, moments before crash, crash

This issue exists on QPR2 Beta 2.1, but not Beta 1. We haven’t been able to test on Beta 2. For basic app or web search, you might not encounter the problem. However, more advanced queries are likely to fail. Open the full Google app if that’s the case until this bug is fixed. This issue is widespread.

Meanwhile, this issue does not exist on the latest stable (QPR1 with January security patch), and we’ve recently encountered a prompt explaining that unified Pixel Launcher search is powered by Android System Intelligence.

More on Pixel Launcher:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: