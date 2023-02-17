Best Galaxy S23 cases you can get right now

The Galaxy S23 series is a physically gorgeous lineup of phones. Both the S23 and S23+ take on a rounded and modern design, while the S23 Ultra is big and boxy – just how we like it. Before pre-orders ship out, we suggest taking a look at some of the best cases you can get right now.

The Galaxy S23 series doesn’t stray far from the Galaxy lineup of yesteryear, though it adds a few different improvements where it counts. One major change is the addition of a 200MP camera on the S23 Ultra, making photography – whether day or night – an ultimate strong suit. On top of that, all three devices run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was specifically designed for Galaxy devices.

Superficially, the glass back of the S23 and S23+ look nice, though you might want to stick a case on them. Below are some of our favorite brands and cases you can buy right now before the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra ship to customers.

SUPCASE is big on drop protection, which might not come as a shocker. Following that, the company’s cases are rugged and well-made, making them some of the best cases to grab if you value your Galaxy S23 and lack of scratches and cracks. For a limited time you can get 15% off with code 15OFF9TO5 on Amazon (limit one case per customer).

This year, SUPCASE is offering the Unicorn Beetle lineup for the S23 series, which can be broken into three designs: the Unicorn Beetle, Unicorn Beetle Pro, and the Unicorn Edge XT. Each has its own strong suit, with the original UB case coming in as a lite version with the familiar kickstand. This lite version has no front cover and comes as one unit, giving a good amount of protection without sacrificing a thinner profile.

The UB Pro case is made for drop protection and comes in as a rugged, full-body case with a back and a front frame that snap together. The case allows for easy access to the S Pen on the S23 Ultra and the buttons found on the S23 series. The UB Pro also has a kickstand that can offer three different viewing angles, as well as double as a ring holder.

The last option from SUPCASE is the Unicorn Beetle Edge XT (UB Edge XT). The Edge XT is a slim, full-body case with a clear back and a built-in screen protector. Only available for the S23 Ultra, the Edge XT compliments the boxy finish and doesn’t add too much bulk to the phone.

ThinBorne

CaseBorne is known for its rugged and intensely strong cases, however, the ThinBorne case for the S23 series is quite the opposite. Made from thin aramid fiber, these cases are super thin and snap on instantly. If you looked fast enough, the ThinBorne case would look like a skin rather than a case, which makes it one of the better cases for the Galaxy S23.

Incipio

Mous

Mous is expanding it’s Limitless 5.0 lineup with several new colors. Now, the lineup includes Acetate, Bamboo, Fabric, and more. With Clarity 2.0, you’ll be able to add MagSafe-like accessories for even more functionality.

Ringke

Ringke is quickly becoming one of our favorite brands, and deservedly so. This year, Ringke is offering several fantastic-looking cases for the Galaxy S23. First off, the Fusion Card case is perfect for those who want a simplistic clear case with a slot for a card of your choosing. If you’re looking for something a little more rugged, the Fusion-X case is probably a better option. Alternatively, Ringke’s Onyx case is classic and just looks downright fantastic.

This post was sponsored by SUPCASE.

