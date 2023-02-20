‘OnePlus 11 Concept’ teaser that shows off rear LED lighting, just like Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus is no stranger to interesting-looking concept designs, and the newest one shows off a OnePlus 11 with an LED-line rear panel, similar to the Nothing Phone (1).

Released in anticipation of MWC 2023, OnePlus has unveiled a new set of images that show off a OnePlus 11 concept design. Of course, the OnePlus 11 was just announced set to be released in the US and other regions outside of China. The device is still in its pre-order phase, though we’re already seeing glimpses of what could be or will be.

In the concept rendering, the unmistakable camera array of a OnePlus 11 is present, but somehow that isn’t the most eye-catching feature. Underneath lay an LED panel with diodes laced in a vertical to diagonal pattern that terminates in the camera hub, creating a sort of blue ring light. OnePlus refers to this panel as the “flowing back” and compares the blue LEDs to blood vessels, but for a phone.

oneplus 11 concept

The secondary image shows off the unibody glass panel that sits on top of that LED array. The outer panel looks to be textured and almost like carbon fiber from the harsh angle in the image.

LED rear panels are no stranger to the phone market anymore, with the Nothing Phone (1) sporting a clear glass back with uniquely strewn LEDs that served a couple of useful functions. In comparison to what OnePlus is showing off, the design of the Nothing Phone (1) seems preferable, though we’ll have to wait to see what the company can make of this OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023.

