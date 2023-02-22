Gmail app not showing new Outlook or Hotmail messages due to sync bug

Gmail for Android and iOS lets you sign into non-Google accounts to read and send emails. Microsoft Outlook and Hotmail integration in Gmail is currently broken.

Since this morning PT (5:10 p.m. UTC), “IMAP syncs with Microsoft servers are experiencing failures causing sync issues with Gmail application.”

The end result is that “customers accessing Outlook or Hotmail email accounts on Gmail application across all device platforms are unable to sync new messages.” They are encountering a warning triangle with the following message:

There was a problem syncing this folder, please try again later.

Google “continues to investigate the root cause of the issue.” There are no issues with Gmail accounts, or other instances of using the app as a regular email client for other services. Impacted users can presumably just use the Outlook app.

Updating…

