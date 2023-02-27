Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 clearance lands at $520 (Save $180), Anker headphones, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now live and headlined by an all-time low on Samsung Galaxy S22 at $520. That’s alongside an Anker headphone Gold Box sale that complements this Android-ready Samsung PRO Endurance 256GB microSD card. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy S22 with new all-time low

Amazon is currently cleaning out the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB Android Smartphone. After seeing the new S23 series launch earlier in the month, those who don’t need Samsung’s latest handsets can now lock in the best discount ever on the previous-generation device, which drops down to $520. You’d have originally paid $700 even up until today’s price cut, which now delivers a new all-time low at $180 off. It’s well below our previous mention and even the Black Friday discount, which previously landed at $598.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation entry-level offering, and it still packs plenty of flagship features. Everything is centered around a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. There’s also the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC to drive the handset alongside a 3,700mAh battery to boot for all-day usage. Around back is a triple-sensor 8K camera array. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on launch coverage.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones hit $100 low in Gold Box sale

Amazon is discounting a collection of Anker Soundcore headphones and earbuds. Amongst many of the brand’s latest releases is the new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $99.99. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save to date at $50 off. It matches the all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut.

Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Having launched last fall as one of the first pair of earbuds on the market not from the likes of Apple, Google, or Samsung to deliver Spatial Audio, the new Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 arrived with more than just immersive listening. It’s now on sale for one of the very first times as part of today’s Gold Box; Amazon is dropping the recently released true wireless earbuds down to $97 in two different styles.

Normally fetching $150, this is only the third discount to date at $52 off. It’s the best price yet, clocking in at $33 under our previous. Anker’s latest Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds arrive as its latest flagship true wireless listening experience and are specced to match. Active noise cancellation is, of course, a nice touch, but not quite as enticing as Spacial Audio support. There’s also 9-hour battery life supplemented by an extra 20 from the Qi-enabled charging case, which rounds out the package – which you can read about in our hands-on review – with built-in heart rate monitoring.

Samsung’s PRO Endurance 256GB memory card matches low at $30

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $30. Originally over $50 when it launched in mid-2022, these days it carries a regular price of $40 directly from Samsung and at Amazon. Today’s deal matches both our previous mention and the best price we have tracked there as well. Anyone familiar with our review will know the PRO Endurance lineup is geared toward always-on camera setups, whether it’s an action camera or your home security system. Favoring reliability and constant data writing capabilities over speed, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140,000 hours reliably, according to Samsung, with a five-year warranty included in the purchase. You can read about the Samsung six-proof protection against the elements and inclement weather right here.

