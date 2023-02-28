Google Wallet for Wear OS is now available in over 60 countries

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 28th 2023 12:21 pm PT

Google Wallet continues to expand, with the app now available on Wear OS in several new countries for a total of 60. Here are the latest additions.

In a quick post earlier today, Google confirmed that Wallet support is rolling out in a few new countries, with the company specifically highlighting Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait. Those, along with others, bring the functionality to Wear OS smartwatch owners in a total of 62 countries.

Notably, that’s up from 45 countries as Google confirmed back in August 2022. That’s the last time Google provided a formal update, but we can directly compare the list to see how many have been added in the time since.

New additions since August include the following:

  • Armenia
  • Costa Rica
  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Georgia
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Kuwait
  • Liechtenstein
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

