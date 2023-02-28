Google Wallet for Wear OS is now available in over 60 countries

Google Wallet continues to expand, with the app now available on Wear OS in several new countries for a total of 60. Here are the latest additions.

In a quick post earlier today, Google confirmed that Wallet support is rolling out in a few new countries, with the company specifically highlighting Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait. Those, along with others, bring the functionality to Wear OS smartwatch owners in a total of 62 countries.

Notably, that’s up from 45 countries as Google confirmed back in August 2022. That’s the last time Google provided a formal update, but we can directly compare the list to see how many have been added in the time since.

New additions since August include the following:

Armenia

Costa Rica

Cyprus

Ecuador

Georgia

Kyrgyzstan

Kuwait

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Thailand

Vietnam

More on Wear OS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: