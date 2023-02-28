Google Wallet for Wear OS is now available in over 60 countries

Google Wallet continues to expand, with the app now available on Wear OS in several new countries for a total of 60. Here are the latest additions.
In a quick post earlier today, Google confirmed that Wallet support is rolling out in a few new countries, with the company specifically highlighting Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait. Those, along with others, bring the functionality to Wear OS smartwatch owners in a total of 62 countries.
Notably, that’s up from 45 countries as Google confirmed back in August 2022. That’s the last time Google provided a formal update, but we can directly compare the list to see how many have been added in the time since.
New additions since August include the following:
- Armenia
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Ecuador
- Georgia
- Kyrgyzstan
- Kuwait
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Thailand
- Vietnam
