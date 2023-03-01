Oppo Find N2 Flip will get a Spotify widget for its cover screen in April

The Oppo Find N2 Flip’s key feature is a bigger cover screen, but that screen is a bit limited to just a handful of widgets. Oppo has committed to improving that selection over time, and confirmed that a Spotify widget is coming to Find N2 Flip next month.

At launch, the Oppo Find N2 Flip offers just six widgets for its cover screen – Weather, Timer, Recorder, Camera, Calendar, and earbud controls. It makes for a pretty limited experience, but Oppo has committed on multiple occasions to expanding the selection over time, including during the launch event in February.

One of the upcoming widgets the Oppo showed off for the Find N2 Flip’s cover screen was for Spotify, with the widget able to control playback of the popular music app without opening up the phone.

Oppo has since confirmed to 9to5Google that the Spotify widget for Find N2 Flip will be available in April, with the rollout starting on April 15.

Related: Hands-on: Oppo Find N2 Flip is the start of a better foldable future

Of course, the Find N2 Flip itself isn’t even formerly available yet, with pre-orders open in the UK and other countries. Oppo’s UK website does mention a delivery date starting tomorrow, March 3, so early buyers would be looking at roughly a one-month wait until the widget is available to customers.

