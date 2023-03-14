Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro clearance lands from $550, Nanoleaf Triangles smart lights $200, more

Tuesday is ushering in a new batch of notable discounts, and below you’ll find the best of the best. Leading the way is a clearance price cut on OnePlus 10 Pro from $550, which is complemented by a chance to save on the more affordable Nord N20. Seeing even more rare discounts, Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles have dropped to a low of $200 to go alongside the first markdown of the year on Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds at $198. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon clears out OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from $550 with all-time lows

After just starting to see the new OnePlus 11 smartphone begin shipping, Amazon is now taking this week as a chance to clear out the company’s previous-generation flagship. The OnePlus 10 Pro may not be the most recent 5G smartphone to hit the scene, but is now an even better value at $640 for the elevated 256GB capacity. You’d have more regularly paid $870 even up until today’s sale, which delivers 26% in savings along the way. It’s well below our previous mention of $700 and is a new all-time low outright. The standard 128GB capacity is also on sale and resting comfortably at $550, a match of the all-time low from $800.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s now previous-generation flagship handset that’s centered around one of the newer chips on the block, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect at how this handset will hold up over the years.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon currently also offers the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $250. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings and a match of the third-best price to date. Having launched last summer, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles see rare discount to $200 low

Nanoleaf is now offering one of the very first chances to save on its new limited-edition Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. These smart lights take every our readers love about the modular HomeKit designs and apply a coat of slick black paint for a different look when hung up on you wall. Right now, the 9-panel Smarter Kit sells for $200, dropping down from its $220 MSRP for one of the very first times. It’s only the second discount we’ve tracked in the past several months and matches the all-time low as about as rare of a price cut as they come.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alongside the Smarter Kit that includes nine panels, Nanoleaf is also offering a rare chance to save on the Expansion Pack. This bundle gives you three extra Ultra Black Triangles and now sells for $59.99. That’s down from the usual $70 going rate that this package typically fetches, is the first overall discount we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Whether you want to build a larger piece of ambient wall art when paired with the featured bundle, or just want to add these into your existing Nanoleaf Shapes scene, it’s a more affordable option than the full starter kit.

Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds see first discount of the year to $198

Amazon is now kicking off the week by launching a series of discounts on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds and gaming headphones. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick has the Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds for $198. You’d more regularly pay $278, with today’s offer marking the first chance to save in the new year and since the holiday shopping season in 2022. The $80 in savings do however amount to the second-best discount we’ve ever seen, clocking in at within $20 of the Black Friday price.

Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its recent XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

